Previous
Over the rooftops by stuart46
Photo 3673

Over the rooftops

Back to a lovely morning, blue sky sunshine and less windy earlier this morning was a beautiful sunrise over the rooftops, throwing the buildings into the foreground into silhouettes.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact