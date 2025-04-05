Sign up
Previous
Photo 3673
Over the rooftops
Back to a lovely morning, blue sky sunshine and less windy earlier this morning was a beautiful sunrise over the rooftops, throwing the buildings into the foreground into silhouettes.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3673
photos
18
followers
13
following
View this month »
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 7:47am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
