Photo 3674
Sunrise
What a beautiful evening here in Newport, clear sky with plenty of stars on view then later a fabulous sunrise over the fields in the Nash road area and now a lovely blue sky and the sun is out brightly shining.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
