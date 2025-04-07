Previous
Sunrays by stuart46
Photo 3675

Sunrays

A fabulous morning blue sky and sun shining a bit windy though, looks more like a summers day down at The Transporter Bridge.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact