Photo 3676
Photo 3676
Colour in the sky
Another glorious clear sky this morning with a fantastic sunrise over Newport, the sun shining through the trees as it was coming up putting the trees and ground into silhouetttes, the weather like this makes you feel so good to be alive.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
0
365
8th April 2025 7:20am
Public
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
