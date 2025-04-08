Previous
Colour in the sky by stuart46
Photo 3676

Colour in the sky

Another glorious clear sky this morning with a fantastic sunrise over Newport, the sun shining through the trees as it was coming up putting the trees and ground into silhouetttes, the weather like this makes you feel so good to be alive.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

