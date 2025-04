Bright light

Another beautiful morning with blue sky and sunshine but at the moment it’s on the cold side, but the forecast as of the last couple of days says warming up as the day goes by. This one is of a single tree coming back to life under a very bright sun.

Expecting a busy day in our cafe and charity shop today, as of yesterday we have on display till the end of Easter a knitted display of the Easter Story, from Palm Sunday to Christs resurrection.