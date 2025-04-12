Sign up
Photo 3680
Sunshine
A lovely sunny morning on the chilly side, today is our men’s monthly breakfast this was taken on my way to our breakfast on the Hepton road
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
