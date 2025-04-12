Previous
Sunshine by stuart46
Photo 3680

Sunshine

A lovely sunny morning on the chilly side, today is our men’s monthly breakfast this was taken on my way to our breakfast on the Hepton road
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

