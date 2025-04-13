The last supper

A display depicting the Easter Story , from Palm Sunday to the day Christ rose from the grave.

All the characters and backdrops were created by a few craft groups from around Newport,

Our Church The Salvation Army here in Newport had a part in making some of the figures with the women from our craft group and our community cafe. The photos is of The last supper

The display will be on show in our community cafe from Tuesday 8th April to Sunday 20th April

9.30 - 200pm 9.30 -2.00pm Monday to Friday.

Why not come along and see the knitted Easter Story and have a tea or coffee and a snack and look around for a bargain in our charity shop while here look forward to seeing you., you will receive a warm and friendly greeting.