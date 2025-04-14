Sign up
Photo 3682
Street art
A dry Morning a bit on the chilly side drove over to the Chepstow road area to see
a new street art in the maindee area of Newport showing a painting of what looks like a world of nature by the talented artist Andy o’rourke
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
graffiti
art
painting
wall
