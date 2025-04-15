Garden pond

What a morning, my wife has been in casualty since 5pm yesterday and is still waiting up there now, been up there with her for a bit and had to come home been raining most of the night but has stopped now dry at the moment but grey and no sun, this photo is one of the corners of our garden where our fish pond is and bushes behind it the one to the left is a beautiful bush the leaves start off red then turn to green with clusters of little white beads of flowers called Japanese Pieris.

Japanese pieris (pee-eh-ruhs) is a broadleaf evergreen shrub in the heath family, boasting year-round beauty and interest when used as a landscape plant. Native to Japan, Taiwan, and east China, Japanese pieris has oblong leaves that open with a reddish-bronze color before transforming into a glossy, leathery green. It is an early bloomer, erupting in drooping clusters of delicate flowers for about two weeks during the late winter and early spring.

The white or pale pink blooms resemble those of lily-of-the-valley, without the strong, notable fragrance. Best planted from potted nursery plants in the spring or fall, Japanese pieris is not fast-growing and it will take its time establishing itself in your landscape. Because of its slow growth habit, the plant makes a good choice for foundations and shrub borders—you don't run the risk of damaging nearby structures or losing control of the plant's growth or spread.



Japanese pieris is toxic to dogs and cats, and it is considered to be seriously toxic to humans. It contains grayanotoxins that can pose hazards even with minor ingestion.

