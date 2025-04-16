Previous
The rainbow by stuart46
The rainbow

Not a very nice day, been raining through the night stopped at the moment but the sky looks full and once again you can see Gods promise of not to flood the earth again by showing a rainbow in the sky.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
