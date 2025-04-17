Sign up
Photo 3685
Park life
A lovely morning bright with a few clouds, drove to the centre of the city to the small inner centre park.a beautiful little park to sit and contemplate and pass away the time.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
grass
,
trees
,
clouds
