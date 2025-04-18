Good Friday

A display depicting the Easter Story , from Palm Sunday to the day Christ rose from the grave.

All the characters and backdrops were created by a few craft groups from around Newport,

Our Church The Salvation Army here in Newport had a part in making some of the figures with the women from our craft group and our community cafe.

This photo is GOOD FRIDAY The crucifiction

To me this is one of the most significant part of a Christian’s belief, without this there would be no chance of redemption and a faith in believing that a new life in Christ would mean salvation and a life after death with our Saviour in heaven.