Previous
Photo 3687
Single tree
Not a nice morning, rain and on the windy side, but the sun is trying to break through took a drive down to the dock area in Newport and this single tree always draws me to it, whether bare or covered in leaves.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3687
photos
18
followers
13
following
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2025 7:20am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
