Easter Sunday

An early one today an Easter morning breakfast sharing food and fellowship with friends before our Sunday meeting

A display depicting the Easter Story , from Palm Sunday to the day Christ rose from the grave.

All the characters and backdrops were created by a few craft groups from around Newport,

Our Church The Salvation Army here in Newport had a part in making some of the figures with the women from our craft group and our community cafe. The display ends at the end of this week

This photo is Easter Sunday The resurrection

To me this is another of the most significant part of a Christian’s belief,.without the crucifixion and today the resurrection where Christ rose from the grave there could be no hope of redemption and having that personal relationship with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.