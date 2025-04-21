Sign up
Photo 3689
Best of friends
Raining so decided to take a photo indoors, it is of two lovely and special dogs who are the best of friends, they are Lilly are little toy poodle and pixie our sons little Chinese crested.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
poodle
,
pets
,
animal
,
chinese
,
dogs
,
crested
