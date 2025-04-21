Previous
Best of friends by stuart46
Best of friends

Raining so decided to take a photo indoors, it is of two lovely and special dogs who are the best of friends, they are Lilly are little toy poodle and pixie our sons little Chinese crested.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
