Previous
Hazy sun by stuart46
Photo 3691

Hazy sun

Been raining on and off through the night but dry at the moment drove down to the Transporter bridge and there was a very hazy looking sun trying to break through
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact