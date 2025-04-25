Sign up
Previous
Photo 3693
Hazy sun
A nice start to the day, slightly cloudy sky with some blue and a hazy sun trying to break through.
This was taken in one of the side streets towards the docks area of Newport.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
clouds
