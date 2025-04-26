Sign up
Previous
Photo 3694
David Pearce boxer
Not a bad morning, a bit cloudy but dry at the riverfront, opposite the Friars Walk shopping centre, this photo is looking towards the footbridge concentrating on the statue of Newports British heavyweight boxer David Pearce.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3694
photos
18
followers
13
following
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2025 7:30am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
footbridge
