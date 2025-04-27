Sign up
Previous
Photo 3695
Super sky
A beautiful morning blue sky little clouds and the wind has died down, drove over to the Nash road area because of the lovely morning there was a beautiful sunrise behind the trees in the distance.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2025 7:10am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
