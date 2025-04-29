Sign up
Photo 3697
Fire in the sky
Another fabulous morning, a beautiful sunrise earlier with the sky a gorgeous red colour looks like the sky is on fire, now it is a clear blue sky and getting warmer, with very little wind.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
sky
sunrise
