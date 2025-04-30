Previous
Blue skies by stuart46
Photo 3698

Blue skies

Another fabulous morning a beautiful blue sky with a full sun beating down on us, with plane trails flying over towards Bristol and Cardiff.
This was down by the Transporter Bridge and docks.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact