Sky above the trees by stuart46
Photo 3699

Sky above the trees

Another fabulous day warm the sun shining brightly above the trees, everything always seems so much better when the sun is out,people seem a lot more cheerful and more talkative and friendly.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
