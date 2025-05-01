Sign up
Photo 3699
Sky above the trees
Another fabulous day warm the sun shining brightly above the trees, everything always seems so much better when the sun is out,people seem a lot more cheerful and more talkative and friendly.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
