Rays of light by stuart46
Photo 3701

Rays of light

Another fabulous day warm the sun shining brightly through the trees, throwing rays of coloured light everywhere, this was taken on a drive over to the Nash road area of Newport.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
