Photo 3702
Cloudy skies
What a difference in the weather this morning, cloudy, no sun a few blue patches and a lot cooler than of late. Drove to the Transporter Bridge area where this solo tree always stands out for me.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th May 2025 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
