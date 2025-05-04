Previous
Cloudy skies by stuart46
Photo 3702

Cloudy skies

What a difference in the weather this morning, cloudy, no sun a few blue patches and a lot cooler than of late. Drove to the Transporter Bridge area where this solo tree always stands out for me.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact