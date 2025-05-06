Previous
The riverside by stuart46
Photo 3704

The riverside

Another lovely morning blue sky and the sun coming up, making a beautiful sunrise,
This photo is taken once again on the riverfront overlooking the river usk to the east side of Newport towards the apartments on the riverfront.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact