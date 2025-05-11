Previous
The riverfront by stuart46
The riverfront

Another beautiful morning, blue sky and sunshine a few clouds, took a drive to the riverfront where it looked a lovely scene, the river Usk glistening the footbridge and area bathed in sunlight.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
