Previous
From the window by stuart46
Photo 3711

From the window

A dry bright and sunny morning this was a view outside my house in Capel Crescent. The sun throwing its rays across the rooftops
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact