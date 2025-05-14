Sign up
Photo 3712
The road ahead
Another beautiful morning blue sky with the sun shining, took a drive over to the Seawall area of Newport and this is the scene that hit me driving there especially the yellow glow on the road.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
road
nature
sky
sun
trees
rays
