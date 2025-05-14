Previous
The road ahead by stuart46
Photo 3712

The road ahead

Another beautiful morning blue sky with the sun shining, took a drive over to the Seawall area of Newport and this is the scene that hit me driving there especially the yellow glow on the road.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact