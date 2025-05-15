Previous
Rays of sunshine by stuart46
Photo 3713

Rays of sunshine

A fabulous morning, blue sky and the sun shining brightly took a drive around where I live and this one stood out in one of the streets round the transporter bridge area
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact