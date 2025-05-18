Previous
Full sun by stuart46
Full sun

Another fabulous start to the day, blue sky and not a cloud to be seen.
Took a drive around the area where I live and the sun was in full sight and blazing down like a white ball in the sky.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
