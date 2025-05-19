Sign up
Photo 3716
Cloudy sky
A cloudy morning no sun yet and feeling on the chilly side took a drive down to the Tesco store on Cardiff road here in Newport, it’s a very busy store at anytime of the day.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
cloud
