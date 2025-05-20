Sign up
Previous
Photo 3717
Golden glow
A lovely morning the sun shining and throwing its rays out with a yellow glow around one of the industrial estates here in Newport, makes you feel so good to be alive with weather like this.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th May 2025 7:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
rays
