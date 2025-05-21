Previous
A mackerel sky by stuart46
A mackerel sky

A very cloudy morning with a mackerel sky, the temperature not to bad a bit on the chilly side and that rare stuff coming down rain, a great looking sky behind the Transporter bridge and new visitors centre.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
