Previous
Coffee time by stuart46
Photo 3720

Coffee time

A beautiful morning blue sky and pleasantly warm, took a drive round the corner from where I live, to the Costa coffee drive through, anyone for coffee. Myself and my wif3 have been in there a couple of times nice coffee but expensive.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact