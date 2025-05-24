Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
Standing alone
A dry but miserable looking morning cloudy and not raining at the moment, this is one of my favourite trees which is on the banks of the River Usk by The Transporter Bridge.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
tree
nature
sky
clouds
