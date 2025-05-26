Previous
Sunshine and silhouettes by stuart46
Sunshine and silhouettes

Bank holiday had a bit of a lie in, a damp morning has been raining at the moment it’s stopped, part of the sky was all cloud and part of it was sunshine and cloud, this shot was taken with the sun trying to break through the clouds.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
