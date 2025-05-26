Sign up
Photo 3723
Sunshine and silhouettes
Bank holiday had a bit of a lie in, a damp morning has been raining at the moment it’s stopped, part of the sky was all cloud and part of it was sunshine and cloud, this shot was taken with the sun trying to break through the clouds.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
sky
sun
clouds
silhouettes
