Photo 3726
Transporter Bridge
Not a bad morning, dry a bit windier than yesterday but a bit warmer, took a drive to one of Newports iconic landmarks, The Transporter Bridge stood there in all its glory with a backdrop of the clouds forming.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
clouds
