Previous
Transporter Bridge by stuart46
Photo 3726

Transporter Bridge

Not a bad morning, dry a bit windier than yesterday but a bit warmer, took a drive to one of Newports iconic landmarks, The Transporter Bridge stood there in all its glory with a backdrop of the clouds forming.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact