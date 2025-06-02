Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3730
Street view
A beautiful blue sky this morning with the sun shining through our windows, this is a view looking down our street from our garden onto the main road of the Pill area of Newport.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3730
photos
17
followers
13
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2025 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
buildings
,
rays
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful capture
June 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close