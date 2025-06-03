Sign up
Previous
Photo 3731
Riverside apartments
What a miserable looking morning, grey skies and raining and on the cold side, took a drive to the riverfront and in the carpark took a photo over the river Usk of some of the riverside apartments.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
clouds
,
river
,
apartments
