Photo 3732
Woodland
Not a bad morning cloudy with the sun popping out now and again at the moment it hasn’t appeared, took a drive upto the Gaer area of Newport where there is a small woodland area. This is in the middle of a big housing estate.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3732
photos
17
followers
13
following
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th June 2025 7:19am
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
grass
,
trees
,
clouds
