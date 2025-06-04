Previous
Woodland by stuart46
Woodland

Not a bad morning cloudy with the sun popping out now and again at the moment it hasn’t appeared, took a drive upto the Gaer area of Newport where there is a small woodland area. This is in the middle of a big housing estate.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
