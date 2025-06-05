Previous
Storm clouds by stuart46
Photo 3733

Storm clouds

Not a nice morning to wake up to rain, wind and on the cold side, more like a winters morning, this is a view in one of the side streets near where I live.
Although not good it’s a fabulous looking cloudy sky.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact