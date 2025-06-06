Sign up
Previous
Photo 3734
Standing tall
A better start to the day than yesterday, no rain at the moment, and not so cold and windy. In one of Newports parks I saw this one tree amongst others standing tall and proud into the morning sky.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3734
photos
17
followers
13
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2025 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
park
