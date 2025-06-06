Previous
Standing tall by stuart46
Photo 3734

Standing tall

A better start to the day than yesterday, no rain at the moment, and not so cold and windy. In one of Newports parks I saw this one tree amongst others standing tall and proud into the morning sky.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

