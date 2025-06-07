Sign up
Previous
Photo 3735
Mountain view
Weekend again, means a slight lie in, dry at the moment but has been raining but still on the windy side and cloudy. Looking across the mountains from one of the high points here in Newport.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
