Previous
Mountain view by stuart46
Photo 3735

Mountain view

Weekend again, means a slight lie in, dry at the moment but has been raining but still on the windy side and cloudy. Looking across the mountains from one of the high points here in Newport.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact