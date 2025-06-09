Sign up
Photo 3737
Trees
A dry but miserable looking morning cold and windy, a drive out to the Nash road area saw these trees still quite bare of any leaves.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
