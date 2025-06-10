Sign up
Previous
Photo 3738
Iconic structure
A much brighter morning sunshine and bluish sky with some clouds still on the chilly side and blowy.
Took another drive down to the Transporter Bridge always sure to get a decent photo there.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
clouds
,
sunshine
