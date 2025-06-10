Previous
Iconic structure by stuart46
Iconic structure

A much brighter morning sunshine and bluish sky with some clouds still on the chilly side and blowy.
Took another drive down to the Transporter Bridge always sure to get a decent photo there.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
