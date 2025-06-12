Sign up
Previous
Photo 3740
Cloudy and wet
What a difference in two days, yesterday sunny and dry 24 hours later wet and cloudy, took a drive to the Transporter Bridge area and there was our iconic structure standing out against the cloudy sky
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2025 7:15am
Tags
nature
bridge
sky
clouds
