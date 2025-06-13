Previous
Blood moon by stuart46
Photo 3741

Blood moon

Bad night couldn’t sleep so went out for a drive just after midnight saw this fabulous blood moon very bright in the dark sky.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
