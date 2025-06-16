Sign up
Photo 3744
Bright sun
A beautiful sunny morning a bright sky with the sun shining with rays shooting out from it and a few fluffy clouds, this was taken looking up the road from the Transporter Bridge near the arch bridge going over to the east side of Newport.
16th June 2025
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2025 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
nature
,
sky
,
sun
,
trees
,
rays
