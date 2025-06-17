Previous
Sky and silhouettes by stuart46
Photo 3745

Sky and silhouettes

A lovely start to the day part cloudy with the sun trying to break through the clouds,
This is a view looking up the street where I live.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1026% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact