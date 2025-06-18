Previous
Bright sun by stuart46
Photo 3746

Bright sun

What incredible weather we are having another fantastic start to the day, bright sunshine and blue sky. Plenty of activity in the sky with a lot of plane trails.
This was taken on the riverfront near the footbridge overlooking the river usk.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

